Wyoming’s History Through Listeners’ Eyes - Michael Evans - Old Bedlam at Fort Laramie National Historic Site.

Biography: Michael Evans lives near Veteran, Wyoming, with his wife Joyce and 3 cats. From time to time, he fixes fence and takes photos of things.

About the Photo: The photo was taken at sunrise on an October morning at Fort Laramie National Historic Site. At the time, Michael was working for the Park Service and making the morning rounds.

History: Old Bedlam, the oldest remaining building in Wyoming, was built in 1849, right after the US Army bought Fort John from the American Fur Company. It was the bachelor officer quarters for many years, but served different functions, including post headquarters. The building, maintained by the National Park Service, preserves the building as it appeared from 1852-1868. The early rays of the sun at that time of year reflect off the windows and perhaps looks like all the lamps were lit for a party. Today, the rooms are set up to interpret how they may have appeared at various times in the history of US Army occupation, from 1849 to 1890. https://www.wyohistory.org/encyclopedia/fort-laramie