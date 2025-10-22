Wyoming Highway Patrol releases some details of suspected IED at state Capitol

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming Highway Patrol has released more details about a suspected improvised explosive device found on the state Capitol grounds in Cheyenne on Tuesday.

The Capitol building was evacuated, and a shelter in place notice was issued for the Herschler East and West buildings for several hours while a bomb squad swept the complex and gave the all clear.

Highway Patrol issued the following press release :

On the morning of October 21st, 2025, an object, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), was found on the Great Seal in front of the Capitol Building by a pedestrian. The pedestrian brought the object inside the capitol building where Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were alerted.

As a precaution, the Capitol Building was evacuated at approximately 9:45 am, and troopers secured the area while multiple agencies responded to the situation. Agencies involved in the investigation include the WHP, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming DCI [Division of Criminal Investigation], the Joint EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] Team, Cheyenne Fire Rescue, AMR [American Medical Response], FBI, ATF, and the Department of Homeland Security.

At approximately 12:07 p.m., the area of 21st to 26th Streets between Carey Ave and Central Ave was cordoned off as Drones and K-9 units swept the area. At approximately 2:35 p.m., all streets but 26th were reopened, while 26th was reopened at approximately 4:30 p.m. The Capitol Building was closed for the rest of the day, but will be open for business Wednesday morning (Oct. 22).

This incident continues as an active investigation and we are working with our law enforcement partners to bring this case to a swift and safe conclusion.