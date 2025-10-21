© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming State Government Collaboration
Reports on Wyoming State Government Activity

Bomb squad sweeps Wyoming Capitol building after finding ‘suspected IED’

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published October 21, 2025 at 11:33 AM MDT
A building.
Chris Clements
/
Wyoming Public Media
The Wyoming Capitol building on Jan. 14, 2025.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The Wyoming Capitol building was evacuated over a “suspected IED,” otherwise known as an improvised explosive device, on Oct. 21.

Aaron Brown, a public information officer for Wyoming Highway Patrol, which oversees law enforcement activity at the state Capitol, told Wyoming Public Radio a joint bomb squad from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and the Cheyenne Police Department were at the Capitol complex.

“The sheriff's office also has some of their dogs here, K-9s are doing that,” said Brown. “We're also making sure we're surveilling the area with drones as well. In the meantime, we're asking everyone to avoid the area.”

Brown added that as of 11:37 a.m., he “could not confirm any suspects” involved with the incident. Brown declined to describe the possible IED.

Col. Tim Cameron, administrator of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, told WPR a bomb squad was on the way as of 11 a.m. and that there was no firm timeline for when state employees can return to the building.

“This morning a citizen noticed something that looked rather suspicious to him outside the Capitol,” said Cameron. “They carried the device in and gave it to an employee of the Capitol and notified the trooper on duty. Then, pretty quickly from there, the Capitol was evacuated.”

Highway Patrol said on X it’s asking people to avoid the area.

Cameron said in the three years he’s been with the patrol, this is the first incident like this he’s encountered.

He said it was too early in the investigation to discuss a possible motive behind the package, and he also declined to share details about its appearance to WPR for fear of compromising law enforcement’s work.

“We're very attuned to the fact that there's – we're certainly in a threat environment, especially for elected and appointed officials around the country,” he said.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Politics & Government
Chris Clements
Leave a tip: cclemen7@uwyo.edu
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.

This position is partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through the Wyoming State Government Collaboration.
See stories by Chris Clements