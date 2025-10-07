© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Here’s how the federal shutdown is impacting the VA

Hannah Habermann
Published October 7, 2025 at 2:08 PM MDT
A logo of a seal with an eagle and a flag against a blue background, along with the words “VA: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.”
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Cowboy State has one of the highest populations of veterans per capita in the country. But the current federal government shutdown means the Department of Veterans Affairs isn’t running all its operations.

However, the agency says 97% of its employees are working through the closure, with the majority of people being compensated by previously appropriated funds.

Here’s the rundown.

What’s Still Happening

  • All VA medical centers, outpatient clinics and vet centers remain open. 
  • VA benefits are still getting processed and delivered.
  • Suicide prevention programs, homelessness services, and caregiver support will continue.
  • The Veterans Crisis Line (Dial 988, Press 1) and the VA Call Center (1-800-MyVA411) are also staying open 24/7. The VA Benefit Hotline (1-800-827-1000) will continue its availability from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. E.T.
  • Burials will continue at VA national cemeteries. Applications for headstones, markers, and burial benefits processing will continue.

What’s Not Happening

A group of concerned health care workers, veterans and anonymous signers recently wrote a letter to current VA Secretary Doug Collins addressing their concerns about current threats to the department’s health care system, as first reported by The Guardian.

In response to the outlet, VA Press Secretary Peter Kasperowicz responded that the “VA is serving veterans much better under the Trump administration than it was under the Biden administration, and the numbers prove it.”
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
