Here’s how the federal shutdown is impacting the VA

The Cowboy State has one of the highest populations of veterans per capita in the country. But the current federal government shutdown means the Department of Veterans Affairs isn’t running all its operations .

However, the agency says 97% of its employees are working through the closure, with the majority of people being compensated by previously appropriated funds .

Here’s the rundown .

What’s Still Happening

All VA medical centers, outpatient clinics and vet centers remain open.

VA benefits are still getting processed and delivered.

Suicide prevention programs, homelessness services, and caregiver support will continue.

The Veterans Crisis Line (Dial 988, Press 1) and the VA Call Center (1-800-MyVA411) are also staying open 24/7. The VA Benefit Hotline (1-800-827-1000) will continue its availability from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. E.T.

Burials will continue at VA national cemeteries. Applications for headstones, markers, and burial benefits processing will continue.

What’s Not Happening

A group of concerned health care workers, veterans and anonymous signers recently wrote a letter to current VA Secretary Doug Collins addressing their concerns about current threats to the department’s health care system, as first reported by The Guardian .

In response to the outlet, VA Press Secretary Peter Kasperowicz responded that the “VA is serving veterans much better under the Trump administration than it was under the Biden administration, and the numbers prove it.”