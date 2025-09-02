Laramie and Platte county commissioners select new state senator

Laramie and Platte County Commissioners gathered on Aug. 29 at the Wyoming Historic Courthouse to fill the vacancy in state Senate District 6.

This role became vacant due to Pres. Trump appointing Darin Smith as the U.S. attorney for the district of Wyoming.

Taft Love of Cheyenne was unanimously chosen by both boards of county commissioners to fill the vacancy.

"I'm always in the service of the people and what is best for people," Love said.

Love originally ran for the seat last year when Smith won, and he is excited to now get the opportunity to serve the community.

"We got to see the communities, we did the parades, we talked to everybody and to have the opportunity come back around is pretty special," said Love.

Love has started several businesses, including a ranching and outdoor recreation company, a small firearms manufacturing company and a construction company, according to a candidate survey Love filled out in 2024 for Ballotpedia. He also served on his local school board and has held elected positions in his local Republican Party.

The three candidates up for the role each gave an opening statement and answered questions from the panel of commissioners. Questions ranged across everything from property taxes and lack of housing, to how they will operate when it comes to drafting the budget.

"I'll pay attention to the community, I'll listen to the stakeholders in our Platte and Laramie counties and make sure they're doing the right thing for them," said Love.

Love has indicated he plans to run for re-election next year, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.