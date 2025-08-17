Darin Smith is Wyoming’s new U.S. district attorney

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The district of Wyoming has a new U.S. attorney.

Darin Smith took the oath of office last week after being appointed by Attorney General Pam Bondi. He’ll represent the federal government in just about all cases involving the state in federal court. He’ll also oversee most felony cases on the Wind River Reservation and in national parks like Grand Teton and Yellowstone.

Smith will be involved in federal programs like Project Safe Childhood , Operation Take Back America and the Victim Witness Program .

Smith has worked as an attorney since 2000. He leads a practice in Cheyenne specializing in asset protection, estate planning and real estate law.

Smith vacates his seat in the state senate representing Cheyenne. The state’s Republican central committee will forward the names of three potential replacements to his district’s county commissioners, who will appoint one to finish out the term.

