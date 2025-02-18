Bill roundup: LaPrele Dam

The LaPrele Dam, constructed in 1909, is scheduled to be breached no later than April first . This has not come without controversy, as some living near the dam have tried to offer alternatives to breaching. Lawmakers at the Capitol are looking past the breach itself, discussing how much money should go to rebuilding the dam, how to protect water rights, and additional improvements that can be added after a new dam has been built. Here’s the relevant bills relating to the LaPrele Dam.

SF 80: Abandonment of water rights limitations.

The emergency presented by the deteriorating LaPrele Dam has sparked both a scramble for funding and legal protection. SF 80 seeks to address the legality side. Sponsored by the Senate Water Committee and presented in committee meetings by Sen. Cheri Steinmetz (R-Torringrinton), this bill seeks to provide protections to water rights holders whose land and livelihood may be threatened by potential abandonment of rights.

“It’s not specifically designed at one project or situation, but it is designed to help us with water rights all across the state as we look at this aging irrigation infrastructure,” said Steinmetz.

Steinmetz worked with the Wyoming State Engineer’s office to ensure wording was accurate in the event of future cases like the LaPrele Dam emergency. Brandon Gebhart, the Wyoming State Engineer, accompanied the senator to the bill’s hearing in the House and Senate Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee.

“She’s absolutely correct. There is an issue in the state of aging infrastructure, aging infrastructure across the state,” Gebhart said.

The bill made it through the Senate and then passed the House Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee. It is now on the General File in the House.

HB 117: Omnibus water bill - construction.

The bill addressing LaPrele Dam specifically is HB 117 . Lawmakers worked out $182 million in funds to be appropriated to the reconstruction of the LaPrele Dam. $50 million will come from the State's Water Development Account II. Rep. Mike Yin (D-Jackson) said the account is meant for an event like this. An additional $60 million or “as much thereof as is necessary to carry out the purpose of this subsection” would be taken from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account (LSRA).

The bill was also amended for to help those living near the LaPrele Dam. $50 million will be used to investigate the status of underground aquifers near the LaPrele Dam. If sources of water are found, then some lawmakers think the construction of water-wells would help off-set the loss-of-livelihood faced by landowners and water rights owners while a new dam is constructed.

Additionally, lawmakers discussed the possibility of hydro-electric power for the new dam as well as opening areas of the old dam to public access and leisure. The House initiated a study on the potential options.

The bill passed the House and has been referred to the Senate House Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee.

HB 143 LaPrele Dam Rebuilding

This bill was brought by Rep. Mike Yin (D-Jackson). He told the House Appropriations Committee that this bill was intended as a “second horse in the race” just to be sure action was taken on the LaPrele Dam.

While the committee’s discussion helped lawmakers in addressing LaPrele, the bill ultimately died when the House Committee of the Whole failed to consider it for a vote. Instead, the omnibus construction bill will encompass the rebuilding of the dam.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.