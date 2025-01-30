Wyoming Senators introduced nearly 200 bills ahead of deadline

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming Senators introduced nearly 200 bills in the general session ahead of a Jan. 29 deadline.

By the end of Wednesday, 197 Senate Files had been introduced along with 11 resolutions..

Meanwhile over in the House, 341 House bills and six resolutions have been introduced. Representatives call that a record. The last day for House members to introduce bills is Monday, Feb. 3.

In the most recent general session in 2023, senators brought 183 bills , and representatives brought 288 .