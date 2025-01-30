© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming Senators introduced nearly 200 bills ahead of deadline

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published January 30, 2025 at 9:44 AM MST
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming Senators introduced nearly 200 bills in the general session ahead of a Jan. 29 deadline.

By the end of Wednesday, 197 Senate Files had been introduced along with 11 resolutions..

Meanwhile over in the House, 341 House bills and six resolutions have been introduced. Representatives call that a record. The last day for House members to introduce bills is Monday, Feb. 3.

In the most recent general session in 2023, senators brought 183 bills, and representatives brought 288.

This year’s flood of legislation mirrors Pres. Donald Trump’s wave of executive orders, which have targeted many of the same issues Wyoming lawmakers are tackling this year. That includes DEI, energy policy, immigration, public health policy and cutting spending.
