Lander City Council appoints Julia Stuble as temporary mayor

Lander Mayor Monte Richardson unexpectedly died last week , leaving behind a grieving community and a vacant leadership position.

The Lander City Council appointed current Council President Julia Stuble to temporarily fill his position during a special meeting on the evening of Feb. 18 .

At the start of the meeting, Stuble said the community is mourning Monte’s passing.

“ He was a humble man and an unassuming leader, so he wouldn't want me to say this, but we're going to feel his absence tonight and in a thousand other meetings and a thousand other rooms for days and weeks to come,” she said. “ We all know he went above and beyond as a mayor, and as our leader, he put in the time to genuinely connect with people.”

Stuble was nominated in a 4-2 vote, beating out fellow council member Dan Hahn. She also serves as the council liaison for the City of Lander’s Energy and Environment Task Force .

Stuble will serve as temporary mayor until the council reconvenes next Tuesday to vote for a permanent mayor to serve through the 2026 election.

“ The decision to appoint a temporary mayor tonight was made out of respect to mayor Richardson and to his family,” Stuble said before the vote. “I want us to pay our respects to him and say our goodbyes at his memorial before we move to fill the vacancy of the mayor's office.”

According to Civil City Attorney Adam Phillips, only current council members can be considered to finish out Richardson’s term.

“ That individual, when appointed or when elected by this council, will have to resign their seat to become the permanent mayor,” he said. “Obviously that will trigger a vacant spot in the council seat, and we've done that before when council members have resigned. We have 90 days to take applications and to appoint a new council member.”