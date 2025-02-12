Lander Mayor Monte Richardson passes away unexpectedly

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Lander Mayor Monte Richardson unexpectedly died on Feb. 12. The City of Lander announced the news on its website Wednesday morning.

Richardson was born in Rock Springs and moved to Lander in 1976. He was in his second term as mayor after first being elected in 2018 and served on the city council for eight years before that. Richardson worked for Lander School District #1 for almost forty years and coached local sports teams. He is survived by three children and five grandchildren.

People can leave condolences and memories of Richardson in a tribute book in the foyer of the Lander City Hall. The City of Lander will provide more updates about memorial services for the mayor on its website .

“This is a heartbreaking day for Mayor Richardson’s family, the City of Lander, City Council, and our community,” said City Council President Julia Stuble in the release announcing Richardson’s death. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”