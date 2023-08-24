Those against LDS Temple sue the City of Cody

The group seeking to stop construction of a The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) Temple in a Cody neighborhood has filed a lawsuit in district court.

The Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods organization filed the petition Monday to review the Conditional Use Permit issued by the Cody Planning and Zoning Board in June.

Group spokesman Terry Skinner said they plan to file another appeal against the Board’s recent approval of the Temple site plan soon.

Skinner said they were reluctant to file the appeal, but felt the Planning and Zoning board had violated city codes. Skinner said the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints’ plans to build the Temple with a 101 foot high lighted tower in the Skyview neighborhood presents several issues:

He listed, “…traffic, taking up viewscapes in neighborhoods, dark night skies, and ignoring zoning rules of Cody an the Cody masterplan.”

His group gathered nearly 1,000 signatures in a petition against the Temple location.

LDS church members say it is their constitutional right of freedom of religion to build the Temple. But, Skinner said his group is not against the construction of a Temple in Cody. He said they are opposed to the construction of the Temple in the Skyview neighborhood.

The LDS Church has also filed a lawsuit against another Planning and Zoning board decision.

The City of Cody has not issued a building permit yet.