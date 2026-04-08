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Painting with light - Wyoming’s history through the camera lens by historian Randy Wise

Wyoming Public Radio
Published April 8, 2026 at 2:26 PM MDT
Randy Wise Presentation
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Randy Wise Presentation
WPM Photo
Randy Wise Presentation
2 of 3  — Randy Wise Presentation 3.jpg
Randy Wise Presentation
WPM Photo
Randy Wise Presentation
3 of 3  — Randy Wise Presentation 1.jpg
Randy Wise Presentation
WPM Photo

Painting with light - Wyoming’s history through the camera lens – images of Wyoming and Fremont County from territorial days to the present.

Today’s history is recorded with digital phones, but people have been taking images of our area since photography first became common. This 30-minute talk by Lander Museum Director Randy Wise will feature images from the earliest days of photography in the state to the present.

LanderVidEdited.mp4

Featuring the first images ever taken photographically in Wyoming by W.H. Jackson in the 1860s, to historically significant images by Stimson, Leek, and others. The talk also features photos taken by early Lander Valley Pioneers recording life in the Cowboy State in the early 2oth century.
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Photo Contest Wyoming 250History Through Listeners' Eyes
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