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Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Confessions of a Fighter Squadron Commander #595: Edward J. McCarten Papers

Published May 16, 2026 at 9:42 AM MDT
Front cover of Skipper – Confessions of a Fighter Squadron Commander 1943-1944. Box 1, Edward J. McCarten papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Confessions of a Fighter Squadron Commander - Edward J. McCarten Papers image1.jpg
Front cover of Skipper – Confessions of a Fighter Squadron Commander 1943-1944. Box 1, Edward J. McCarten papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of the Lexington aircraft carrier used by Air Group 19. Box 1, Edward J. McCarten papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Confessions of a FIghter Squadron Commander - Edward J. McCarten Papers image2.jpg
Photograph of the Lexington aircraft carrier used by Air Group 19. Box 1, Edward J. McCarten papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Cleopatra, the African lion that served as the mascot of Air Group 19. Box 1, Edward J. McCarten papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Confessions of a Fighter Squadron Commander - Edward J. McCarten Papers image3.jpg
Photograph of Cleopatra, the African lion that served as the mascot of Air Group 19. Box 1, Edward J. McCarten papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Captain T. Hugh Winters, author of Skipper – Confessions of a Fighter Squadron Commander 1943-1944. Box 1, Edward J. McCarten papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Confessions of a Fighter Squadron Commander - Edward J. McCarten Papers image4.jpg
Photograph of Captain T. Hugh Winters, author of Skipper – Confessions of a Fighter Squadron Commander 1943-1944. Box 1, Edward J. McCarten papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The Pacific Theater in World War II was the site of brutal air combat between American and Japanese forces. Among those fighting was U.S. Navy Fighter Squadron Captain T. Hugh Winters. He wrote a book documenting some of his experiences during the war.

Winters commanded Air Group 19. The group included thirty-six Hellcat fighters. The Hellcats were armed with Browning fixed machine guns. On the deck of the aircraft carrier Lexington, squadron pilots in their planes were launched by catapult into the air. Missions included striking Japanese anti-aircraft installations and strafing grounded Japanese aircraft. Over a period of six weeks in the Philippines, Air Group 19 shot down 155 enemy aircraft.

The squadron had lighter moments, too – including raucous parties and the adoption of Cleopatra, a young African lioness as their mascot.

See the Edward J. McCarten papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to read Skipper – Confessions of a Fighter Squadron Commander.

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Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250