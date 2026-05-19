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Know Your Enemy #597: American Society of Overseas Research Records

Wyoming Public Radio
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Front cover of the Handbook on Japanese Military Forces, October 1, 1944. Box 80, American Society of Overseas Research records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Know Your Enemy - American Society of Overseas Research Records image1.jpg
Front cover of the Handbook on Japanese Military Forces, October 1, 1944. Box 80, American Society of Overseas Research records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Front page of the Handbook on Japanese Military Forces, October 1, 1944. Box 80, American Society of Overseas Research records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Know Your Enemy - American Society of Overseas Research Records image2.jpg
Front page of the Handbook on Japanese Military Forces, October 1, 1944. Box 80, American Society of Overseas Research records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Illustrations showing Japanese Navy uniforms and insignia from the Handbook on Japanese Military Forces, October 1, 1944. Box 80, American Society of Overseas Research records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Know Your Enemy - American Society of Overseas Research Records image3.jpg
Illustrations showing Japanese Navy uniforms and insignia from the Handbook on Japanese Military Forces, October 1, 1944. Box 80, American Society of Overseas Research records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Illustrations showing Japanese Army uniforms from the Handbook on Japanese Military Forces, October 1, 1944. Box 80, American Society of Overseas Research records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Know Your Enemy - American Society of Overseas Research Records image4.jpg
Illustrations showing Japanese Army uniforms from the Handbook on Japanese Military Forces, October 1, 1944. Box 80, American Society of Overseas Research records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Nearly a year before the close of the Second World War, the United States War Department issued a revised Handbook on Japanese Military Forces. The restricted manual was only for distribution to persons of “undoubted loyalty” to the U.S.

The handbook was intended for use by both American and British forces. It was just over 400 pages. The longest section included a myriad of details about the tactics used by the Japanese Army and Navy. Much of the material included came from combat experience.

The Japanese forces operated under the command that “enemy forces will be annihilated.” They were thought to be quick to copy and even improve upon the tactics of their enemies. According to the handbook, the Japanese “seem to feel there is some mystic virtue in the attack.” Envelopment of the enemy was the preferred offensive maneuver.

See the American Society of Overseas Research records at UW’s American Heritage Center to read the U.S. War Department’s 1944 Handbook on Japanese Military Forces.
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Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250
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