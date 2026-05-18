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Holiday Traditions

May 25, 2 pm Grace Under Fire: Reflections from Combat in Viet Nam

Published May 18, 2026 at 8:53 AM MDT
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May 25-2 pm Grace Under Fire: Reflections from Combat in Viet Nam.

This one-hour radio special program features Bill Schiebler — Army Ranger and decorated veteran — sharing inspiring and grueling stories from his remarkable combat experiences in Vietnam during 1965-66.  
Schiebler’s emotionally rich stories center on a powerful through-line: kindness, forgiveness, and discovering shared humanity in the most brutal circumstances imaginable.

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Holiday Traditions Wyoming 250