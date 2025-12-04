© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Mark Richardson

Mark Richardson works for the Public News Service. He has more than 40 years of experience as a professional journalist, working for newspapers, magazines, radio/TV, and digital media. Currently based in northeast Michigan, he has also worked in Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Austin, and Las Vegas, among other markets. Newsrooms include CBS News, The Associated Press, The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Austin American-Statesman, Dun & Bradstreet, Charter Communications, and KTRH in Houston. Mark has a Bachelor of Journalism with a double major in print and broadcast news from The University of Texas at Austin (Hook 'em Horns!).