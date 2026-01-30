Jake Bolster
Trump’s push for coal in Colorado could bring ‘massive’ harm to public lands and rural communities, advocates sayThe EPA’s rejection of Colorado’s regional haze plan and orders from the Trump administration to keep coal plants online in the state have advocates worried about damage to protected areas.
Despite limited interest in drilling on federal land, Forest Service ‘streamlines’ oil and gas leasing rulesThe U.S. Forest Service announced revisions to its oil and gas leasing rules on Tuesday that the agency promises “modernizes and streamlines” the permitting process to drill for fossil fuels in the nation’s forests and grasslands.
A new study says researchers could be missing important climate and environmental changes associated with reduced grazing.
As the Cowboy State faces larger and costlier blazes, scientists warn that the flames could make many of its iconic landscapes unrecognizable within decades.
The rule banning new roads in some forests protects prime bear habitat and was part of the Fish and Wildlife Service’s justification for its failed attempt to delist grizzlies in 2017.
Lower electricity bills could help two Cokeville cattlemen compete and pass their businesses on to their kids, they say, but lawmakers won’t let ranch-scale solar projects feed power to the grid.
In Wyoming, environmentalists took to the sky to warn of impending changes to some of the best sage grouse habitat in the world.
After a judge lamented the “political yo-yo” process embroiling wolf management in the Northern Rockies, no one appears to know how to deescalate the debate.
Environmentalists worry the report will be used to justify an increase in drilling without justifiable demand.
Stakeholders are recognizing the need to adapt to changing energy markets, but complicated applications make it harder for them to earn federal funding.