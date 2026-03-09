Wildfire near Wright prompts evacuation warning

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

Driven by wind, a brush fire near the town of Wright grew to a thousand acres on Monday afternoon and prompted an evacuation warning, according to Campbell County officials and the app Watch Duty .

County officials issued a level-two evacuation notice for Highway 387 south to Cosner Road and east of Highway 59, including the town of Wright. A Watch Duty update said the fire is on both sides of Highway 387.

The county’s three-tiered evacuation prompts are “ready,” “set” and “go.”

Wyoming Department of Transportation officials said that all lanes are blocked on Highway 387 between Reno Junction and Midwest from milepost 140 to 144.