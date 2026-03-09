© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Wildfire near Wright prompts evacuation warning

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published March 9, 2026 at 3:00 PM MDT
User submitted
/
Watch Duty

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

Driven by wind, a brush fire near the town of Wright grew to a thousand acres on Monday afternoon and prompted an evacuation warning, according to Campbell County officials and the app Watch Duty.

County officials issued a level-two evacuation notice for Highway 387 south to Cosner Road and east of Highway 59, including the town of Wright. A Watch Duty update said the fire is on both sides of Highway 387.

The county’s three-tiered evacuation prompts are “ready,” “set” and “go.”

Wyoming Department of Transportation officials said that all lanes are blocked on Highway 387 between Reno Junction and Midwest from milepost 140 to 144.

According to the website Global Forest Watch, there’ve been “4 … fire alerts reported so far in 2026 considering high confidence alerts only. This total is normal compared to the total for previous years going back to 2012. The most fires recorded in a year was 2012, with 2,000.”
Chris Clements
Leave a tip: cclemen7@uwyo.edu
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.

This position is partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through the Wyoming State Government Collaboration.
