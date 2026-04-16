Evacuations at FE Warren AFB lifted

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

Updated at 11:25

The evacuation has been lifted, according to Laramie County Alert.

"Gate 1 will remain closed until further notice while investigations are completed. All residences may return to the evacuated area," it read.

F.E. Warren shared the following post to its Facebook page at 11:25 a.m.:

"There is no active threat to the installation at this time. Response personnel remain on scene near Gate 1 as a precaution while the investigation continues.

"A small cordon remains in place around the Visitor Control Center, and Gate 1 remains closed. Please continue to utilize Gate 5 for installation entry and exit until further notice.

"Additional information will be provided as it becomes available on the FE Warren AFB Facebook and base website."

Original story

Wyoming News Now reports according to the Laramie County Combined Communications Center, this evacuation is not a drill as this is an active situation.

Everyone within the the east side of the base, between Randall and Pershing, are being asked to evacuate. The evacuation is for residents on east side of base up to McComb Ave, Country Club Ave and down to Cosgriff Ct.

"Due to a suspicious package, a 1,850-foot cordon has been established around Gate 1. Areas affected include the Shoppette, Blue Federal Credit Union, CDC, and Buildings 341, 340, 312, 251, 395, 401, 417, 421, 453, 465, 475, 480, 485, and 486," a post to the base's Facebook page reads. "Shelter in place for personnel in Buildings 485, 475, 426, 425, 428, 433, 401, 395, 251, 312, 341, 340, 454, 465, and 486."

The post continues: "The CDC is evacuating to Freedom Hall - parents ARE NOT authorized to pick kids up. Utilize Gate 5 until further notice for entering and exiting the installation. Please avoid the area and follow directions from emergency personnel. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

Laramie County School District 1 (LCSD1) is also aware of the situation. LCSD1 is in close communication with F.E. Warren personnel and law enforcement. At this time, no schools are evacuating.

WNN spoke with someone at the Capitol, and while they were told to evacuate, the parameter was lessened. Some chose to continue the evacuation while others remained inside the Capitol. WNN also spoke to the Wyoming Highway Patrol at the Capitol and the evacuation at the Capitol building is being lifted.

WNN made contact with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office and F.E. Warren AFB PIO. Neither have further information on the current situation.

At this time, Exit 11 is also CLOSED from I-25 southbound due to police activity at the base.

Persons are asked not to call 911 for more information as details have not been released at this time.