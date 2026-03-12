F.E. Warren opens new nuclear deterrent task force facility

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now , a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday on F.E. Warren Air Force Base for the Sentinel Task Force facility.

"The walls and the roof that you're sitting in now will be the nerve center. Everything that occurs both on base and in Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado and, in the missile field in the 90th Missile Wing, will be because of this building right here," said Maj. Gen. Colin Connor.

Sentinel is the weapon system planned to replace the aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.

The U.S. Air Force says it represents the modernization of the land-based leg of the U.S. nuclear triad and would extend its capabilities through 2075.

"The work here, done at places like F.E. Warren, is the foundation for our nation's defense. It is our true strategic deterrence," said Brig. Gen. William Rogers.

The facility will bring together operators, the activation team, civil engineers and every player involved in getting Sentinel fielded in the most effective way possible.

F.E. Warren will act as the model facility for bases in Montana and North Dakota to model after.

"This is just another example of another way to come together to get this mission done," said Brig. Gen. William Rogers.

The completion represents the first military construction project for the ICBM program.