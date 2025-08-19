Wyoming’s 250th task force announces third round of grants

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

In its third round of grants, the Wyoming Semiquincentennial Planning Task Force has awarded $66,600 to six more projects related to America’s 250th anniversary.

Last year, the Wyoming Legislature set aside $2 million for projects that celebrate the state’s heritage and explore its unique role in American history.

Grant applications are still being accepted as funds are still available.

12-Month Internship Position for Strategic Coordinator - The Albany County Historic Preservation Board will create an internship position that will support the planning and implementation of America 250th celebration events across Albany County. Funding will also be dedicated towards marketing and advertising, ensuring the widespread promotion of the celebratory events.

Big Horn County Remember, Honor and Preserve 2026 Project - Big Horn County will preserve and permanently protect two Civil War canons, promoting long term public access and education. The county will also republish photos from rangeland scientist Professor J.G. Jack, featuring current photos alongside those from throughout the 20th century in the same location, demonstrating how Wyoming’s landscapes have changed – and stayed the same – over time.

Arts for All Wyoming 250 Grant Program - Teton County Arts for All will create and administer a one-time grant program for art and education projects that embody America’s 250th. Non-profit organizations will be eligible for up to $3,000, making the creation of 250th celebrations accessible for all.

Celebrating Uinta County for 250 Years & Beyond - Uinta County will implement Celebrating Uinta County for 250 Years & Beyond, a community driven project to build a bison metalwork sculpture reflective of the county’s rich history. The initiative will bolster historical awareness while bringing together the public to remember and celebrate the county’s history and contributions.