Advocates of cross-country trail want to see section built in Powell

A community-based organization says Northwest Wyoming could benefit from filling in a gap on America’s first cross-country trail.

The Great American Rail-Trail, which is a series of trails between Washington D.C. and Washington state, is more than halfway complete.

Powell Economic Partnership Executive Director Rebekah Burns says the proposed section of trail would run from Garland to Ralston through the city of Powell. She says it could help attract tourism dollars and workers to the area.

“A young workforce wants to see close, accessible outdoor recreation, so that they can do lunch loops, go after work, raise their young family, have safe pathways for their kids to go to school,” she said.

The Great American Rail-Trail proposes more than 500 miles of trails in Wyoming. So far fewer than 20 miles have been completed.

According to an economic impact report, statewide, the trail routes in Wyoming could generate $13.2 million annually in visitor spending and add 150 new jobs.

A petition to encourage local public officials to invest in the Powell section of the multi-use trail in Wyoming is currently being circulated.