Spending on Wyoming tourism nears $5 billion as communities statewide see growth

Wyoming’s tourism economy continues to climb, with visitor spending reaching $4.9 billion in 2024—a 1.6% increase over the previous year—according to a new report from the Wyoming Office of Tourism.

Executive Director Diane Shober said the numbers show Wyoming has rebounded strongly from pandemic-era downturns.

“We’re now back up to those pre-pandemic levels,” Shober said. “Still missing a few of our components—international has not rebounded fully—but we’re in a good place.”

Teton County led the state’s tourism growth, thanks in part to the area's access to national parks like Yellowstone and Grand Teton.

“Over 50% of all overnight accommodations are inside Teton County,” Shober said. “They’ve got a natural backdrop that is breathtaking and unlike any place on Earth.”

Still, smaller communities across Wyoming are also making gains. Tourism is expanding in places like Sweetwater County, which is leveraging its Red Desert landscape, and Buffalo, which is building on its local assets, according to Shober.

“When you are very small and you don’t have a lot of hotel rooms or experiences, you take what you have and really leverage that,” she said. “Let that be the seed that can grow something more.”

The Office of Tourism also works directly with communities through its Destination Development Program . The initiative helps towns develop tourism strategies that fit their size and assets, especially rural counties with limited infrastructure.

“Teton County has very different needs than, say, Niobrara County. So, how do we help them leverage their own assets?” Shober asked.

Tourism in Wyoming remains primarily domestic, with most visitors coming from within the United States. Shober said the state’s marketing strategy plays a major role in keeping Wyoming top of mind for travelers seeking scenic views, open space, and Western heritage.

“Wyoming almost sells itself, but you can’t take demand for granted,” she said. “There’s a lot of competition in today’s world. Consumers have limited dollars and choices to make, and our primary objective is that Wyoming is always in that consideration set.”

As visitor spending rises, so does demand for workers across the hospitality and tourism industries. The new report estimates that the sector supported about 440 new jobs last year. Shober said those roles can be found across a wide range of careers, from outdoor guides and museum staff to food service and event coordinators.

“You could be a manager at a dude ranch, a sponsorship coordinator for Cheyenne Frontier Days, or working in destination marketing,” Shober said. “It’s so diverse. Tourism is helping people enjoy their leisure time, and that’s a good feeling and a good experience.”

