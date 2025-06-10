© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

New Jersey man gored by a bison in Yellowstone in the second incident so far this summer

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published June 10, 2025 at 4:56 PM MDT
Three bison cross a road with cars stopped either direction.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

On June 10, a bison in Yellowstone National Park gored a 30-year-old man from Randolph, N.J.

The man sustained minor injuries after a group of people in the Upper Geyser Basin area at Old Faithful got too close to the bison.

This is the second incident so far this year. There were two last year and one the year prior.

Park staff remind visitors to stay at least 25 yards from bison and other large animals. More people have been injured by bison in the park than any other animal.
Olivia Weitz
Leave a tip: oweitz@uwyo.edu
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

