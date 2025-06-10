New Jersey man gored by a bison in Yellowstone in the second incident so far this summer

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

On June 10, a bison in Yellowstone National Park gored a 30-year-old man from Randolph, N.J.

The man sustained minor injuries after a group of people in the Upper Geyser Basin area at Old Faithful got too close to the bison.

This is the second incident so far this year. There were two last year and one the year prior.

Park staff remind visitors to stay at least 25 yards from bison and other large animals. More people have been injured by bison in the park than any other animal.

