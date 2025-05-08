© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Florida man gored by a bison in Yellowstone in first incident of the season

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published May 8, 2025 at 10:23 AM MDT
Three bison cross a road with cars stopped either direction.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A man was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on May 4.

The 47-year old from Cape Coral, Florida sustained minor injuries when he got too close to the animal in the Lake Village area of the park. The incident is under investigation.

This is the first time this year a person was injured by a bison in the park. Similar incidents happened twice last year and once the year prior.

Park staff remind visitors to stay at least 25 yards from bison and other big animals. That also means backing up if they approach you. Bison can run three times faster than humans.
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region.
