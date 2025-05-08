Florida man gored by a bison in Yellowstone in first incident of the season

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A man was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on May 4.

The 47-year old from Cape Coral, Florida sustained minor injuries when he got too close to the animal in the Lake Village area of the park. The incident is under investigation.

This is the first time this year a person was injured by a bison in the park. Similar incidents happened twice last year and once the year prior.

Park staff remind visitors to stay at least 25 yards from bison and other big animals. That also means backing up if they approach you. Bison can run three times faster than humans.

