Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 9

Wyoming has a little-known connection to one of the first Mount Everest climbs. WyoFile reports an American expedition had 19 members, seven of which were from Jackson. They were meant to simply make it to the summit of the mountain in 1963. But, they decided to separate into two groups: one to climb to the top and one to make the first ascent of Everest’s West Ridge. That group was made up of almost exclusively Teton pros.

Speaking of summitting, an Evanston woman recently became the Highpointers Club’s 41st recorded woman in the world to climb the highest peak in all 50 states. The Uinta County Herald reports Mandi Taylor started doing it as an excuse to visit all of the states. When she reaches the top, she stages a photoshoot with a toy of the state’s dinosaur.

A Riverton man is helping bring families together, one board at a time. The Riverton Ranger reports Steve Curry has created around 35 original games, many of them board games. He says they serve dual purposes, helping him process his PTSD and building family bonds.

And, the tiger trout record has been broken for a third year in a row. Shelby Holder of Kemmerer caught the massive 14-pound, 15.2 ounce fish. It was just over 31 inches long and had a girth of 19 inches.