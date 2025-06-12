Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.
Yellowstone May visitation breaks records
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.
Yellowstone National Park had a record number of visitors in May.
The park saw 566,363 recreationists, which is up 8% from May of 2024 (522,450 recreation visits) and 20% higher than May of 2021, which held the record until now.
So far, visitation is on track to outpace the last five years of numbers, including 2021, which was a record-setting year with over 4.8 million visitors.