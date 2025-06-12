© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone May visitation breaks records

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:55 PM MDT
People walking on boardwalks at the Midway Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park.
Caitlin Tan
/
Wyoming Public Media
People walking on boardwalks at the Midway Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park had a record number of visitors in May.

The park saw 566,363 recreationists, which is up 8% from May of 2024 (522,450 recreation visits) and 20% higher than May of 2021, which held the record until now.

So far, visitation is on track to outpace the last five years of numbers, including 2021, which was a record-setting year with over 4.8 million visitors.
Tags
Wyoming Economy Yellowstone National ParkOutdoor Recreationtourism
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
