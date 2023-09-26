‘Cardiac Cowboys’ enter Mountain West play with a 3-1 record

The University of Wyoming (UW) football team heads into Mountain West conference play with a 3-1 record defined by multiple heart-stopping wins in September. The Cowboys snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Appalachian State Mountaineers Saturday evening.

Looking at just the statistics, Wyoming should have lost to the Mountaineers, who had more yards, first downs and time of possession than the Pokes. Quarterback Andrew Peasley had an abysmal outing, throwing for just 31 yards and an interception during the game. Wyoming also had an uncharacteristic eight penalties, which cost the team 85 yards.

“We got a lot to work on offensively. We got to be able to stay on blocks. We got to run crisp routes. We got to not jump offsides,” said head coach Craig Bohl. “We got to get better. But it's a lot easier to get better with a win than it is with a loss.”

Wyoming forced two critical turnovers, including a game-sealing interception from defensive back Wrook Brown. The Cowboys also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown for the first time in team history.

“It's like we're the cardiac Cowboys, and we can't keep shooting ourselves in the foot. But we're still coming away with wins,” said left tackle Frank Crum.

Running back Harrison Waylee continued his strong season against Appalachian State, rushing for more than 150 yards and a score. The defense also remains formidable overall, led by linebacker Easton Gibbs and defensive end DeVonne Harris.

The Pokes host New Mexico for homecoming week on Saturday to open up conference play. Fresno State, Air Force and Boise State all look like strong opponents in the Mountain West.