Workshops on wildlife trap awareness, safety for pet owners are being offered in Sheridan & Gillette

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming State Trappers Association are hosting two workshops on trap awareness and pet safety in Sheridan and Gillette on Dec. 3. A game warden and members from the State Trappers Association will present a brief overview of trapping regulations , descriptions of traps and snares and how they work, and proper tools pet owners can carry to release a pet from one .

“It is basically an educational opportunity for pet owners to come and learn if they recreate on public lands, what other types of recreation might be happening on the landscape which could include traps," said Christina Schmidt, Wyoming Game & Fish information and education specialist for the Sheridan Region. "It's making folks aware of the potential for traps on the landscape when they're out recreating.”

Though not common, there are several cases of pets that get caught in traps or snares each year, most of which occur on private property. Animals that traps and snares are commonly set for include, but aren’t limited to bobcats, minks, muskrats, badgers, weasels, martens, and beavers, which have hunting and trapping seasons for each.

Demonstrations on how traps and snares work and how to release pets from them if they get trapped will also be part of the events.

“Most of it we're hoping is [for] lots of hands-on opportunit[ies] and people being able to ask questions and have a discussion,” Schmidt said.

The workshops haven’t been held in Sheridan or Gillette previously but have been in other communities. The same presenters will present at each workshop with additional local personnel at each event to visit with attendees and answer questions.

The Sheridan workshop is being held at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library at 9:30 a.m. and at the Campbell County Public Library at 2:30 p.m.