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Petition challenging Cheyenne’s Microsoft data center fails

Wyoming Public Radio | By Teal Davis / Report for America
Published November 12, 2026 at 2:15 AM MST
An aerial view of downtown Cheyenne.
Vasiliymeshko

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A petition failed to challenge the annexation of land outside of Cheyenne for the development of a data center by Microsoft.

The City Clerk announced on Tuesday the result of the August petition that opposed an ordinance made by the Cheyenne City Council in July. The opposition surrounded a decision by the city council to annex nearly 3,500 acres of land, most of which is meant for the data center.

“Because the petition fell short of the required number of signatures, [the ordinance] will remain in place as passed by City Council,” the clerk’s announcement said.

The petition needed signatures from 10% of voters in the city, or about 2,700 people. After review by the city clerk, it fell short with just shy of 1,800 signatures. If the petition had reached the signature threshold, Cheyenne voters would have had the opportunity to vote for or against the annexation.

The city council heard about five hours of public testimony about the decision during their July meeting. Most of the objections to the annexation cited a desire to slow down data center development.

The failed petition follows a failed May moratorium proposal to stop data center development in the city for one year.
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Natural Resources & Energy data centersCheyennemoratoriumdevelopmentmicrosoft
Teal Davis / Report for America
Leave a tip: Teal.Davis@uwyo.edu


Teal Davis is the environment reporter for Wyoming Public Media and a Report for America corps member. Her position is part of a partnership with High Country News Western Environmental Reporting Collaborative (WERC). She graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from San Diego State University, where she produced a nationally recognized investigation into a $1.3 million surveillance system with AI facial-recognition capabilities installed at San Diego State University. Since then, Teal has covered everything from healthcare access, nutrition assistance programs and wildlife migration research across Wyoming. When not chasing down the latest environment news, she enjoys hiking, biking, rock climbing and curling up with a good book.
See stories by Teal Davis / Report for America
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