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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Game and Fish looking into mass die-off of fish in Salt River

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 27, 2026 at 12:16 PM MDT
A river meanders through a grassy landscape.
Von Clyde Charles Brown - Eigenes Werk, CC BY-SA 4.0
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Wikipedia

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is investigating a fish mass mortality event on the Salt River in western Wyoming. Deaths are occurring throughout the length of the river between the Salt River Range and Palisades Reservoir.

Local anglers gave the heads up to the department, which collected fish for analysis at the Fish Health Laboratory in Laramie.

The die off is mostly affecting Mountain Whitefish, but they have not shown any external symptoms. Water temperatures in the river currently remain cool at around 62°F.

The Buffalo Bulletin reports parasites caused past events in Idaho and Montana, and the indicators on the Salt River are similar. But no specific cause has been found yet.

The river will remain open for all recreational activities, including fishing. Anglers will likely continue to see significant numbers of dead or dying fish. The department asks anglers to continue using best practices to minimize stress, like landing fish quickly and keeping them in the water during release.

Game and Fish asks the public to report any additional fish deaths across the region by contacting the Jackson Regional Office at (307) 733-2321.
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Natural Resources & Energy Wyoming Game and Fish Departmentfish
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
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