Game and Fish looking into mass die-off of fish in Salt River

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is investigating a fish mass mortality event on the Salt River in western Wyoming. Deaths are occurring throughout the length of the river between the Salt River Range and Palisades Reservoir.

Local anglers gave the heads up to the department, which collected fish for analysis at the Fish Health Laboratory in Laramie.

The die off is mostly affecting Mountain Whitefish, but they have not shown any external symptoms. Water temperatures in the river currently remain cool at around 62°F.

The Buffalo Bulletin reports parasites caused past events in Idaho and Montana, and the indicators on the Salt River are similar. But no specific cause has been found yet.

The river will remain open for all recreational activities, including fishing. Anglers will likely continue to see significant numbers of dead or dying fish. The department asks anglers to continue using best practices to minimize stress, like landing fish quickly and keeping them in the water during release.

Game and Fish asks the public to report any additional fish deaths across the region by contacting the Jackson Regional Office at (307) 733-2321.