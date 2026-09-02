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Game and Fish warns of bird virus in Lander

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published September 2, 2026 at 12:24 PM MDT
Two birds eat out of a bird feed close up near a camera
Wyoming Game and Fish Department
Wyoming Game and Fish Department has seen reports of house finches displaying crusty eyes and lethargy.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Game and Fish office in Lander is warning locals on the north side of town to be aware of sick and dead birds.

The department said it’s been receiving reports of house finches, a small North American songbird, displaying crusty eyes and lethargy. The department says these are signs of a bacterial infection known as avian conjunctivitis.

Game and Fish asking residents to remove seeded bird feeders and other similar points where birds may gather to help slow the spread of the illness.

The department recommends providing multiple, spread-out water sources to prevent crowding and to empty and refresh water daily. Bird baths should be disinfected once a week by scrubbing away dirt and feces with warm, soapy water, applying a bleach solution- 9 parts water, 1 part bleach (10%), letting it sit for 15 minutes and rinsing thoroughly before drying completely.

In extreme cases, the bird’s eyes can become swollen shut and the bird becomes blind, according to the Cornell Lab.

Avian conjunctivitis is not known to spread to humans.
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Politics & Government Wyoming Game and Fish DepartmentbirdsLander
Jordan Uplinger
Leave a tip: cuplinge@uwyo.edu
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
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