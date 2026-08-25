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Nevada sues Trump Administration over cuts to Colorado River allotment

Nevada Public Radio | By Paul Boger
Published August 25, 2026 at 10:33 AM MDT
File photo of the Colorado River near Nelson's Landing, Nevada.
Scott Lien
/
Nevada Public Radio
File photo of the Colorado River near Nelson's Landing, Nevada.

Nevada filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging the Trump Administration's new rules drastically cutting the state's access to the Colorado River.

Under new regulations finalized by the Department of the Interior last week, the Lower Basin states – Arizona, California and Nevada – have to cut their share of the Colorado River by 1.25 million acre-feet over the next two years. Northern Basin states do not.

According to the suit, the reduction unfairly slashes Nevada's share of the river by about 71 percent to about 86 thousand acre-feet of water a year. For context, the state used about 212 thousand acre-feet in 2024.

John Entsminger oversees the Southern Nevada Water Authority, one of the litigants. He says the state has a legal right to that water.

"The entire Southern Nevada economy is based upon a legal entitlement to 1.8% of the Colorado River," said Enstminger. we have the Federal government coming in and asserting that they have the authority to take 70% of that meager 1.8%." 

The complaint alleges that federal officials failed to analyze how the cuts would fully impact Nevada's economy, despite a legal requirement to do so.

The state is asking a judge to vacate the Department of Interior's entire 2027-2036 framework for the Colorado River.

Copyright 2026 KNPR News
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy Colorado Riverdroughtclimate changewaterNevadaTrump AdministrationDepartment of the Interior
Paul Boger
Paul Boger
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