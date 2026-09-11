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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone Superintendent Sholly steps into a nonprofit role after 8 years

Wyoming Public Radio | By Melodie Edwards
Published September 11, 2026 at 3:33 PM MDT
A man in a Park Service uniform walks along a sidewalk.
Jacob W. Frank
/
National Park Service

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Later this month, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly will step down after eight years in the position.

He will be stepping into the role of chief operating officer for the nonprofit conservation group the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), according to a park press release. Chartered by Congress in 1984, NFWF is the nation’s largest conservation foundation, supporting projects nationwide and in U.S. territories.

"I’ll be at the eight-year mark here in October — and eight years in this job is plenty,” Sholly told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “It’s been the privilege of a lifetime.”

Sholly guided Yellowstone through historic visitation during the coronavirus pandemic and reopened the park 20 days after a large flood in 2022. He also oversaw the expansion of a program to transfer wild bison to tribes. He’s worked for the federal government for almost three decades.

“Cam is an exceptional leader who delivered extraordinary results for Yellowstone National Park and the American people,” said Interior Secretary Doug Burgham. “His dedicated leadership leaves Yellowstone stronger, safer and better prepared for the future. The Department thanks him for nearly 30 years of distinguished service to our treasured parks and country."

An interim superintendent will be chosen to oversee Yellowstone until a permanent one can be hired. That process is currently underway.
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News Yellowstone National ParkDepartment of the Interior
Melodie Edwards
Leave a tip: medward9@uwyo.edu
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
See stories by Melodie Edwards
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