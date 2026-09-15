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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 15, 2026 at 7:19 AM MDT

An Idaho veteran took a rest day in Rock Springs while on a long walk. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports 25-year-old Erin Lee is trekking from Florida to Oregon to raise money for Back on My Feet. The non-profit supports people facing housing insecurity and addiction to transform their lives and become self-sufficient. Lee has stayed with about 50 strangers who have welcomed her into their homes.

Six women have furthered their education, despite challenging circumstances. They're the first cohort of women to graduate from the University of Wyoming (UW) Pathways from Prison program. Each earned a Bachelor of General Studies from UW while incarcerated at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk.

A Jackson golfer is returning to a national competition, but this time, in a different role. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Ben Polland didn’t qualify for the PGA Cup this year, but he was asked instead to be the team captain. He’ll help set up the pairs that will compete against Great Britain and Irish pairs in Ireland in October.

And, two Sheridan couples celebrated big anniversaries last month. The Sheridan Press reports Rod and Mary Gifford marked 50 years of marriage. Bill and Judy Hayes celebrated their 62nd anniversary. Congratulations!
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel