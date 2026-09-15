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Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

From Short Stories to the Silver Screen #630: George Zuckerman Papers

Published September 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Publicity poster for the movie Written on the Wind. Box 36, George Zuckerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — From Short Stories to the Silver Screen - George Zuckerman Papers image1.jpg
Publicity poster for the movie Written on the Wind. Box 36, George Zuckerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Publicity poster for the movie The Tarnished Angels. Box 36, George Zuckerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — From Short Stories to the Silver Screen - George Zuckerman Papers image2.jpg
Publicity poster for the movie The Tarnished Angels. Box 36, George Zuckerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of the draft script for the Broadway musical Golden Boy, 1964. Box 25, George Zuckerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — From Short Stories to the Silver Screen - George Zuckerman Papers image3.jpg
Page of the draft script for the Broadway musical Golden Boy, 1964. Box 25, George Zuckerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Front cover of The Last Flapper, a novel by George Zuckerman. Box 35, George Zuckerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — From Short Stories to the Silver Screen - George Zuckerman Papers image4.jpg
Front cover of The Last Flapper, a novel by George Zuckerman. Box 35, George Zuckerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The George Zuckerman papers at the American Heritage Center document the prolific career of a nationally known screenwriter, playwright, and author. Born in Brooklyn in 1916, Zuckerman started writing short stories as a teenager. In the mid-1940s, he gained national exposure with novelettes like Crosstown and The Victims.

But he’s best known for his motion picture screenplays, often drawing upon his earlier literary works. He enjoyed great success throughout the 1950s. He earned credits in seventeen movies, including Trapped, Written on the Wind, and The Tarnished Angels.

In the 1960s he wrote the dialogue for the Broadway musical Golden Boy starring Sammy Davis, Jr. He published his first novel, The Last Flapper, in 1969. It was loosely based on the life of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald’s widow, Zelda.

Zukerman’s papers reveal much about his development as a writer, documenting his progression from short stories to novelettes, screenplays, plays, and novels. Learn more at UW’s American Heritage Center

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