From Short Stories to the Silver Screen #630: George Zuckerman Papers

The George Zuckerman papers at the American Heritage Center document the prolific career of a nationally known screenwriter, playwright, and author. Born in Brooklyn in 1916, Zuckerman started writing short stories as a teenager. In the mid-1940s, he gained national exposure with novelettes like Crosstown and The Victims.

But he’s best known for his motion picture screenplays, often drawing upon his earlier literary works. He enjoyed great success throughout the 1950s. He earned credits in seventeen movies, including Trapped, Written on the Wind, and The Tarnished Angels.

In the 1960s he wrote the dialogue for the Broadway musical Golden Boy starring Sammy Davis, Jr. He published his first novel, The Last Flapper, in 1969. It was loosely based on the life of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald’s widow, Zelda.

Zukerman’s papers reveal much about his development as a writer, documenting his progression from short stories to novelettes, screenplays, plays, and novels. Learn more at UW’s American Heritage Center