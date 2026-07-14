Yellowstone visitation went down in June

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Some reports say that interest in national parks has spiked 65 percent over the past year. But dwindling numbers in June tell a different story. Despite a record-breaking May, this summer is off to a slower start for Wyoming’s parks.

The National Park Service (NPS) says 903,025 people visited Yellowstone National Park in June. That number is 3% lower than in June of 2025.

Yellowstone has also seen fewer visitors this year to date, around 1,676,678 people, which is slightly lower than last year. But visitation is up 6% since 2021, which was the busiest year on record with more than 4.8 million visitors.

Grand Teton National Park also saw a decrease this month at 798,286 visitors. The park is down 5.7% in total visitors compared to 2021.

Visitation at national parks has historically fallen during tough economic times. Travel-related expenses, like high gas prices , have an impact on American tourism at these parks. U.S. inflation hit 4.2% in May , the highest since April of 2023.

However, one month of decline doesn’t necessarily mean fewer people are visiting. July and August are typically the park's busiest months, during peak outdoor recreation season. If the parks see high visitation throughout the rest of the summer, numbers could move closer to the 2021 record.

The 250th Anniversary of American Independence celebrations have already increased visitation in many parks. Independence Day weekend offered free admission to Wyoming residents, and many other parks around the country will participate in a new initiative to celebrate the anniversary.