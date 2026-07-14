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Yellowstone visitation went down in June

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ellis Iurilli-Hough
Published July 14, 2026 at 3:15 PM MDT
People walking on boardwalks at the Midway Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park.
Caitlin Tan
/
Wyoming Public Media
People walking on boardwalks at the Midway Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Some reports say that interest in national parks has spiked 65 percent over the past year. But dwindling numbers in June tell a different story. Despite a record-breaking May, this summer is off to a slower start for Wyoming’s parks.

The National Park Service (NPS) says 903,025 people visited Yellowstone National Park in June. That number is 3% lower than in June of 2025.

Yellowstone has also seen fewer visitors this year to date, around 1,676,678 people, which is slightly lower than last year. But visitation is up 6% since 2021, which was the busiest year on record with more than 4.8 million visitors.

Grand Teton National Park also saw a decrease this month at 798,286 visitors. The park is down 5.7% in total visitors compared to 2021.

Visitation at national parks has historically fallen during tough economic times. Travel-related expenses, like high gas prices, have an impact on American tourism at these parks. U.S. inflation hit 4.2% in May, the highest since April of 2023.

However, one month of decline doesn’t necessarily mean fewer people are visiting. July and August are typically the park's busiest months, during peak outdoor recreation season. If the parks see high visitation throughout the rest of the summer, numbers could move closer to the 2021 record.

The 250th Anniversary of American Independence celebrations have already increased visitation in many parks. Independence Day weekend offered free admission to Wyoming residents, and many other parks around the country will participate in a new initiative to celebrate the anniversary.

Wyoming’s national parks face a combined $1.6 billion maintenance backlog, and Yellowstone is due for upgrades to meet building codes, new wastewater systems and more than 1,000 miles of trail work. Visitors have already experienced maintenance delays and staffing shortages, and could experience more if visitation spikes again in the coming months.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy Yellowestone National ParkOutdoor RecreationNational Parks Service250 AmericaWyoming TourismInflation
Ellis Iurilli-Hough
Hailing from Melrose, MA, Ellis Iurilli-Hough is a student at Connecticut College with a passion for journalism. He currently works at his school newspaper, where he serves as the Opinions Editor, and has experience covering local news for his city paper. A double major in Civic Literacy and Philosophy, he’s interested in a variety of topics, and enjoys reporting on politics, education, environment, and local events. He’s also an avid runner for his college’s cross country and track teams, reader, birder, traveler, outdoor enthusiast, and enjoyer of all things creative. In his short time at WPR, he hopes to leave a lasting impact on the people who read his stories, and the entire Wyoming community."
See stories by Ellis Iurilli-Hough
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