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Interview - Tom Owens/author - The Chimney

By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published July 30, 2026 at 11:35 AM MDT
The Chimney Book Cover
1 of 2  — The Chimney Cover.jpg
The Chimney Book Cover
Tom Owens new book The Chimney
2 of 2  — The Chimney Tom Owens.jpg
Tom Owens new book The Chimney

The Chimney by Tom Owens is an historic fiction novel set in Missouri
just across the Kansas border south of Kansas City around the time of the Civil War.
The story begins in the summer of 1863 on a small family farm with a young widow and 
her three small children.

Grady Kirkpatrick talked with Mr. Owens about his inspiration for writing the story.

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Interviews Wyoming 250250 America
Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
See stories by Grady Kirkpatrick