Interview - Tom Owens/author - The Chimney
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The Chimney Book Cover
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Tom Owens new book The Chimney
The Chimney by Tom Owens is an historic fiction novel set in Missouri
just across the Kansas border south of Kansas City around the time of the Civil War.
The story begins in the summer of 1863 on a small family farm with a young widow and
her three small children.
Grady Kirkpatrick talked with Mr. Owens about his inspiration for writing the story.