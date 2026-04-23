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Ongoing drought and high costs create challenges for Wyoming farmers

Wyoming Public Radio | By Indira Khera,
Caitlin Tan
Published April 23, 2026 at 10:34 AM MDT
A hand holds out a basket full of fresh produce in a field.
Jacob Lund
/
stock.adobe.com

Local farmers are grappling with drought and high prices for both fuel and fertilizer this spring.

Over 90% of Wyoming is experiencing some form of drought. Kerin Clark, executive vice president of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, said the impact of low snowpack will be immense for local farmers.

“The drought is definitely going to impact the ability for crops to grow, for cattle to have range land to graze on, that water to irrigate crops,” said Clark.

She also pointed to increased fire risk as a concern this summer. The climatic conditions are colliding with another challenge for farmers: high costs. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has dramatically increased the prices of both fuel and fertilizer.

“The cost of fertilizer right now is definitely of utmost concern,” said Clark. “In talking with our farmers around the state of Wyoming, many of them are having to make decisions of what fields they fertilize and what fields they don’t fertilize.”

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), farm diesel prices have increased 46% since the end of February. In a survey administered by AFBF, 70% of respondents reported being unable to afford all the fertilizer they needed. Clark shared that representatives with AFBF and some state farm bureaus met with United States Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins last month to discuss rising fertilizer costs.

Clark emphasized that food security is an issue of national security.

“It’s of utmost importance to national security and then of utmost importance for the consumers to have that food that’s readily available and affordable,” said Clark.

Despite the complex decisions ahead for some farmers, she remains hopeful.

“Farmers and ranchers are absolutely amazing to me. They’re the most resourceful people around, because they will always take whatever they have and make what’s the best of it,” said Clark.

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation plans to keep advocating for its members at the national level.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy agriculturedroughtfarmingFossil Fuelsfertilizerclimate change
Indira Khera
Indi Khera is currently pursuing her MFA at The University of Wyoming. She worked previously as both a Metro Reporter for WBEZ in Chicago and as a freelance health journalist, reporting on everything from snapping turtles to drug shortages. Indi's work has been published by WBEZ, NPR, Short Wave, Science Friday, and KFF Health News. In her free time, Indi loves spending time outdoors.
See stories by Indira Khera
Caitlin Tan
Leave a tip: ctan@uwyo.edu
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
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