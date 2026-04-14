Yellowstone National Park entrances opening April 17

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park plans to open the North Entrance at Gardiner and the West Entrance at West Yellowstone on Friday, April 17 at 8 a.m., weather permitting.

From the north and west entrances, visitors will be able to access Mammoth Hot Springs, Lamar Valley, Norris Geyser Basin, Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, Old Faithful and the Northeast Entrance at Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana.

Visitors are reminded to bring appropriate footwear and clothing for winter conditions because many trails and boardwalks are still snow covered at this time of year. Expect limited services in the spring and be prepared.

Park officials report additional roads in the park will open throughout May, weather permitting.

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