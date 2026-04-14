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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone National Park entrances opening April 17

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published April 14, 2026 at 10:18 AM MDT
The east entrance into Yellowstone National Park.
Jacob W. Frank
/
NPS
The east entrance into Yellowstone National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park plans to open the North Entrance at Gardiner and the West Entrance at West Yellowstone on Friday, April 17 at 8 a.m., weather permitting.

From the north and west entrances, visitors will be able to access Mammoth Hot Springs, Lamar Valley, Norris Geyser Basin, Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, Old Faithful and the Northeast Entrance at Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana.

Visitors are reminded to bring appropriate footwear and clothing for winter conditions because many trails and boardwalks are still snow covered at this time of year. Expect limited services in the spring and be prepared.

Park officials report additional roads in the park will open throughout May, weather permitting.

Copyright 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
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Natural Resources & Energy Yellowstone National Park
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
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