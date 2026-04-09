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Newly created program aims to support forest health in Wyoming

Wyoming Public Radio | By Indira Khera
Published April 9, 2026 at 3:35 PM MDT
A dirt hiking trail in a forest with fallen trees blocking the way forward.
Caitlin Tan
/
Wyoming Public Media
A trail in the Bridger-Teton National Forest with fallen trees. Trail crews were limited over the summer of 2025 because of cuts in USFS workers.

The Wyoming State Forestry Division kicked off the new Forest Health Grant Program with a webinar on April 9. The program was introduced this legislative session in HB 78, which set aside $3.5 million for projects related to forest health.

Representatives with forestry specified that eligible work should focus on at least one of five areas: enhancing water yield or quality, reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire damage, increasing production of forest products, improving habitat or general forest health.

Harrison Brookes with the Forestry Division led the webinar and provided examples of potential projects, including fire breaks, aspen enhancements, or the removal of beetle-infested or diseased trees.

The grants are open to nonprofit and government organizations on the federal and state level, like the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, U.S. Forest Service and Wyoming conservation districts. While private citizens are not eligible to apply, work can be done on private land through partnerships with agencies.

Brookes said that the main criteria when evaluating applications will be how well they meet the five focus areas. The review committee will also be looking for projects that involve multiple agencies or landowners.

“We are looking for things that are going to maximize the impact across the landscape and benefit the citizens or local communities that are going to be impacted by those projects,” said Brookes. “It’s been shown in natural resource work, that work is more impactful when it has those connections and crosses larger areas.”

Grant applications will be open from April 15 to May 14, and will be reviewed by a committee of forest health experts.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy Wyoming LegislatureForest Managementwildfires
Indira Khera
Indi Khera is currently pursuing her MFA at The University of Wyoming. She worked previously as both a Metro Reporter for WBEZ in Chicago and as a freelance health journalist, reporting on everything from snapping turtles to drug shortages. Indi's work has been published by WBEZ, NPR, Short Wave, Science Friday, and KFF Health News. In her free time, Indi loves spending time outdoors.
See stories by Indira Khera
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