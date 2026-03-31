Fire bans in effect in more than half of Wyoming’s counties

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Fire bans are in effect across the state after a mild winter and record breaking March temperatures .

This comes after several fires forcing evacuations have already broken out in the state, including one in Natrona County that’s now contained .

Commissioners have implemented restrictions across 12 counties . This includes Natrona, Johnson, Campbell, Crook, Weston, Converse, Niobrara, Albany, Platte, Goshen, Laramie and Uinta.

One notice reads , “A potentially severe to extreme fire situation exists throughout Albany County, created by a heavy fuel load and dry conditions that could create situations that over-extend the firefighting capability of local government.”

The restrictions are “Stage 1,” which according to state rules include :

Only campfires in designated fire rings that are at least 15 feet from burnable material

Fireworks and outdoor fires are prohibited in unimproved areas

Trash fires are only allowed between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m., inside specific containers that are at least 15 feet from burnable material

Electric arc welders, acetylene cutting torches, metal grinding, portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove and open fire branding activities are permitted if they are at least 15 feet from burnable materials

Some of the notices have more nuance and are detailed on the State Forestry website . All of the restrictions went into effect this month and the end dates are somewhat vague, ranging from unspecified to Nov. 1, 2026 “unless temporarily lifted.”

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) also implemented fire bans on department managed land in 13 counties . These include: Uinta, Park, Hot Springs, Johnson, Natrona, Carbon (northern), Albany (northern), Niobrara, Platte, Goshen, Weston, Converse and Sheridan.

The department says that means no open fires. Additionally, fireworks are always prohibited on WGFD managed land.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has also put out notices for six counties , including Johnson, Natrona, Campbell, Converse, Platte and Goshen.

The federal restrictions include:

No fires or campfires, except on agency provided grates at recreation sites, fully enclosed stoves with a spark arrester type screen, fully enclosed grills or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.

No smoking, except in enclosed vehicle or building, developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that’s barren or three feet from flammable materials.

No operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arrester, chemical fire extinguisher and a round point shovel.

No using a welder or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet diameter and a chemical fire extinguisher handy.

Wyoming had a well-above average wildfire burning year in 2025. In the Mountain West region , 2025 brought record drought, wildfires and wind storms. Concerns are growing for large wildfires this year in the region.