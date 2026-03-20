Rapidly growing fire burning in east Natrona County, causing evacuations

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Update 3/20 6:10 p.m.:

Residents are being asked to evacuate in neighborhoods just east of Casper due to a wildfire.

Deputies and Fire-EMS units are on scene and contacting residents door to door, advising evacuations on Sandpiper Street, Castle Stone Drive, Stonewood Street, and Ridgeview Road.

Sandpiper Street is closed due to an immediate threat of fire in the area. To give residents an exit route, Coal Creek Road has been opened up to the Blue Rock Road.

The fire is rapidly burning in grass and brush. It’s headed east toward Converse County. It’s currently 2,000 acres and 0% contained. It has crossed Coal Creek and is climbing up the canyon.

"Winds are in excess of 35 or more miles an hour and changing directions frequently,” the Natrona County Emergency Management team posted on its Facebook page . “The fire is still burning. Hot spots are flaring up and firefighters are still working to knockdown. Please continue to be vigilant and monitor local official communications."