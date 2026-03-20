© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Rapidly growing fire burning in east Natrona County, causing evacuations

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska ,
Melodie Edwards
Published March 20, 2026 at 6:19 PM MDT
Natrona County Emergency Management Facebook Page

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

This is a rapidly changing story. Please check the links for up-to-date information.

Update 3/20 6:10 p.m.: 

Residents are being asked to evacuate in neighborhoods just east of Casper due to a wildfire.

Deputies and Fire-EMS units are on scene and contacting residents door to door, advising evacuations on Sandpiper Street, Castle Stone Drive, Stonewood Street, and Ridgeview Road.

Sandpiper Street is closed due to an immediate threat of fire in the area. To give residents an exit route, Coal Creek Road has been opened up to the Blue Rock Road.

The fire is rapidly burning in grass and brush. It’s headed east toward Converse County. It’s currently 2,000 acres and 0% contained. It has crossed Coal Creek and is climbing up the canyon.

"Winds are in excess of 35 or more miles an hour and changing directions frequently,” the Natrona County Emergency Management team posted on its Facebook page. “The fire is still burning. Hot spots are flaring up and firefighters are still working to knockdown. Please continue to be vigilant and monitor local official communications."

The fire was first reported around 3 p.m. this afternoon. Check the Natrona County Emergency Management team’s  Facebook page for more up-to-date information.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy wildfiresCasperNatrona County
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Melodie Edwards
Leave a tip: medward9@uwyo.edu
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
See stories by Melodie Edwards
Related Stories