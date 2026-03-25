Officials identify first boat with zebra mussels this year

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A boat traveling through Wyoming from Oklahoma to Montana was found to have zebra mussels on it. Wyoming Game and Fish officials found viable mussels attached to the hull of the craft during an inspection at a check station.

The aquatic invasive species (AIS) are a threat to Wyoming's lake, pond and river habitats. Once established, it’s nearly impossible to eradicate an infestation of zebra or quagga mussels, which can cause clogged pipes, damage boats and make shorelines less enjoyable.

The boat was purchased near Lake Oologah in Oklahoma, which is known to be infested with zebra mussels. The owner removed the craft from the water 24 hours before transporting it.

It was flagged for quarantine at a Wyoming AIS check station. The craft was documented and physically sealed, and a notification tag was attached to the boat requiring it to undergo professional decontamination before it can be legally launched in any waterbody. The owner of the boat worked with Game and Fish.

"This interception is a great reminder to remain vigilant year-round for invasive mussel transport and is a great example of the strength of communication and coordination between AIS programs to ensure protection of all Western waterways," said Josh Leonard, Game and Fish AIS coordinator. "Public education about AIS, inspection techniques and proper boat maintenance, including Clean, Drain and Dry practice guidelines, is vital to safeguarding Wyoming’s waters.”

All boats entering the state from March 1 to Nov. 30 must be inspected for AIS. Boats last used on an infested water in the last 30 days must also get inspected.

Game and Fish has permanent inspection sites at ports of entry and other border locations. Inspections at major waters around the state are also available on a rotating basis. These locations are marked with signs, and all persons transporting watercraft must stop at open check stations.