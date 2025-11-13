Widespread power outage affects tens of thousands of Wyomingites

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.

Updated at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2025

Converse County Emergency Management Coordinator Russ Dalgarn confirmed that the Dave Johnston Power Plant in Glenrock caught fire on Thursday, but hadn’t been able to confirm with RMP whether the fire was related to the power outages.

He said the plant contacted outside resources, which assisted and put the fire out quickly.

Meanwhile, the Steamboat Gas Plant outside of Douglas is putting off a lot of black smoke because power to that plant is also down. This is separate from the fire at the Dave Johnston plant and is not an emergency.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook two locations for individuals who are oxygen dependent to go during the outage.

High Plains Power is also reporting power is down in Fremont County and surrounding areas.

Originally posted at 2:56 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2025

Tens of thousands of Wyomingites lost power Thursday due to widespread outages that crossed state lines into South Dakota, according to a map from Power Outage .

Some 55,000 Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) customers in the central and northeast parts of the state lost their power, according to the company’s outage map .

“We’re aware of a power outage affecting approximately 40,744 customers in Casper, WY and surrounding areas,” the company posted to Facebook around 2:30 p.m. “The cause is under investigation. Crews are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. For updates, please text OUT to 759677 or visit rockymountainpower.net/outage .”

Wyoming Public Radio has a request for information out to RMP and will update this story when the company responds.

Meanwhile, Black Hills Energy posted around 1:40 p.m .: “We are responding to a large-scale regional electrical outage in South Dakota and Wyoming caused by a transmission facility located outside of our system. We have activated our response plan, and our personnel are well-trained to respond to events of this type. Safety is and will continue to be the company’s top priority. We will provide more information as soon as it is available.”

Hundreds of Black Hills customers in northeastern Wyoming and South Dakota were affected, according to the company’s outage map .

The company started re-energizing its system in segments starting around 2:30 p.m. and reported about half of its impacted customers have had their power restored. “We will continue to safely restore power to our customers this afternoon and potentially into the evening hours,” it said.

Natrona County Fire District also posted about the outage.

“Major power outage reported across Casper and Natrona County. Do not inundate 911 with calls, alarms will be activating. Please be patient at this time. More information to be provided at a later time. Thank you for your cooperation,” the post reads on Facebook .

A previous version of the post said the Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department was en route at the request of the Dave Johnston Power Plant in Glenrock, owned by RMP’s parent company PacifiCorp, indicating a fire at the plant may have caused the outage. That post was later removed.

Oil City News is reporting : “A person who answered a phone call to the plant said they were unable to comment and were unable to transfer calls from their outside position. Oil City News has reached out to PacifiCorp for information, and an Oil City News reporter at the scene has not witnessed any unusual activity in the area.”

Some customers were reporting power had been restored by midafternoon Thursday, while others continue to see their power turning off and on. Emergency services are asking people to only call 911 in an emergency, not because of the power outage.

