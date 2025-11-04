Comment period extended for Rock Springs Resource Management Plan

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is extending public comment on its possible changes to the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan (RMP), after the initial announcement left some confused about how the public process would unfold during a federal government shutdown.

The Trump administration is bringing its “Unleashing American Energy” directives to 3.6 million federal acres in southwest Wyoming. The public comment period was supposed to end Monday, Nov. 3, but the BLM extended it to Dec. 18 .

The agency said it’s to provide time for an informational meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 3 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

The agency said even though it’s accepting public comment, it can’t address anything until the federal government is refunded.

The millions of acres in question include the Red Desert, some of the largest intact wildlife habitat in the lower 48 . The current resource plan was finalized late last year after more than a decade of negotiations, and it keeps about three-quarters of the area open to oil and gas development, a major contributor to local economies.

The Trump administration wants to open up more of the land to industry through an amendment . Changes to an RMP within a year of being finalized is relatively unprecedented, according to conservation groups following the issue.

The BLM says it’s reevaluating designations and protections for 12 Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, five Special Recreation Management Areas, a National Historic Trails corridor and 13 Wilderness Study Areas. The latter would take an act of Congress to change.

“The BLM will reexamine these designations to determine whether special management is still warranted and where development may be appropriate,” according to a BLM press release . “The amendment will also consider advances in technology, evolving industry interest, and updated mineral potential data.”