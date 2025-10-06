Government shutdown muddies the Rock Springs land use plan amendment process

The Trump administration is in the initial steps of possibly opening up wide swaths of the southwest Wyoming desert to oil and gas. But how that will work with the federal government shutdown is unclear.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) published a notice of intent to update its resource plan for 3.6 million acres around Rock Springs. The agency said the current plan, which is considered a compromise between development and conservation, may not align with Pres. Trump’s executive orders for ‘ Unleashing American Energy .’ The notice came just a day after the federal government shut down.

Wyoming Outdoor Council’s Program Director Alec Underwood said that leaves a lot of uncertainty “for the public to understand how they can weigh in, if the agency doesn't have staff who are going to be able to review and fully consider their comments.”

Public comment is open until Nov. 3, but the BLM said it can’t do much until the government is funded.

“While the agency is accepting public comments, BLM is unable to address those comments until the lapse in appropriations ends,” according to the agency’s press release.

The BLM didn’t respond to Wyoming Public Media for additional comment.

The area in question includes the Red Desert, wide swaths of untouched sagebrush, the largest pronghorn herd in the world and many sage grouse, which are considered a keystone species. Additionally, the land supports major industries that are key for local economies, like livestock, trona mining , as well as oil and gas drilling.

Underwood said amending the resource plan is an unusual move, as it was finalized less than a year ago after immense public comment and drafts.

“It is rare for an agency to take an approved Record of Decision for a resource management plan that's meant to last 15 to 20 years, and within nine months, go towards revising it and its management prescriptions after more than a decade’s long effort to ensure a well balanced plan for the Rock Springs field office,” Underwood said.

Approving the original plan was a controversial process , with industry and some locals outraged. The BLM released a draft in the summer of 2023 that leaned heavily toward wildlife and habitat conservation and limiting energy development. It even made national headlines as examples of distrust of the federal government, and oil and gas-dependent states butting heads with former Pres. Biden administration's attempts to protect fragile ecological landscapes. Additionally, the draft included a mistake that proposed closing down certain roads. The BLM later said it was an error and omitted the language, firmly reiterating public access and recreation on the federal land would still be allowed.

During this time, Wyoming’s Gov. Mark Gordon formed a task force made up of politicians, ranchers, industry, conservationists and recreation advocates to form state comments on the draft plan. Despite competing interests, the group found consensus on more than 100 recommendations for the final plan, like prioritizing conservation in the prized hunting area of Greater Little Mountain, protecting energy development in the Known Sodium Leasing Area and broad statements about managing the land for multi-use. According to a conservation group analysis , 80% of the recommendations were included in the final plan that went into effect late last year.

It was considered a compromise between industry and conservation. It actually opened up more land to oil and gas activity from the draft version, bumping it up to about 75%.

However, the final plan still left some politicians and industry unhappy . Some called it an “unconstitutional abomination” and a“misguided, malicious midnight rule.” Specifically, Gordon had asked the agency to further dial back conservation measures, which didn’t happen. In response, Gordon said that local and state input was “figuratively dumped in the trash.”

Now, Gordon is applauding the BLM’s recent notice to likely amend the original plan.

“I am confident this process will provide opportunity to address drastic flaws without restarting this decade-long effort. I encourage everyone impacted by this RMP [resource management plan] to participate and see this plan to its conclusion,” according to Gordon’s press release .

In its announcement, the agency indicated it will reevaluate protected areas, like the Golden Triangle and Big Sandy Foothills, possibly opening them for energy development. This concerns Wyoming Outdoor Council’s Alec Underwood.

“We firmly believe there's places that are too special to lease and develop,” Underwood said. “It really is important to many iconic species, including sage grouse, pronghorn, migrating elk and deer.”

This is still the early stage of amending a resource plan. Next will be the environmental assessment.

