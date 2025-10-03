Wyoming sage grouse group to discuss future of species next week

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming wildlife officials, conservationists and industry representatives will meet Oct. 6 in Casper to discuss the future of sage grouse.

The state is a stronghold for the chicken-sized birds with a distinctive courting dance.

They’ve been declining around the West for decades. But Bob Budd, executive director of the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, said the state’s population is pretty stable.

“But you're never done. We're always trying to maintain and improve habitat and improve conditions for the species, and that won't change,” said Budd, who leads Wyoming’s Sage Grouse Implementation Team.

He said the group will make sure Wyoming’s management plan aligns with new federal proposals. They’ll also talk about the impact of recent wildfires on sagebrush steppe, the birds’ core habitat.

The meeting is at the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Office at 10 a.m. There’s no virtual option to attend.

