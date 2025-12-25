A Visit to the Tower of London #556: Roscoe Turner Papers

The Tower of London, officially His Majesty’s Royal Palace and Fortress of the Tower of London, is a must-see castle. It was William the Conqueror who started construction at the site in the second half of the eleventh century. The castle was built atop Roman ruins.

Today, there are more than a dozen towers in the Tower of London complex. The central most is the White Tower, which is also known as the keep. The keep was well fortified, with walls up to fifteen feet thick. It provided accommodations for the king and his courtiers.

Modern day visitors to the Tower of London can marvel at the British Crown Jewels and learn about the many famous figures imprisoned at the castle. It was at the Tower that two of King Henry VIII’s wives were beheaded.

Jaunty Yeoman Warders, nicknamed Beefeaters, patrol the Tower grounds. Among their responsibilities are caring for the six ravens which reside at the Tower. Legend says the Tower will fall and the British Empire with perish if the Tower ever loses its ravens.

See the Roscoe Turner papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.