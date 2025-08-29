Yellowstone rivers reopen to fishing as temps cool

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Anglers can fish again on some rivers and streams in Yellowstone National Park that were previously partially closed because of warm temperatures and low flows.

With recent rain and cooler temperatures, officials say it is ok to fish from sunrise to 2 p.m. on select waters. This includes the Madison and Firehole Rivers and their tributaries, and the Gibbon River downstream from Norris campground.

People can fish on Yellowstone Lake from sunrise to sunset. For more information on fishing closures, refer to regional regulations in the park’s fishing regulations handbook .

Officials say future closures or loosening of restrictions could occur on park waters based on weather conditions. Some park waters this summer have exceeded 68 degrees, which is fatal for trout.

