Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone rivers reopen to fishing as temps cool

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published August 29, 2025 at 12:58 PM MDT
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Anglers can fish again on some rivers and streams in Yellowstone National Park that were previously partially closed because of warm temperatures and low flows.

With recent rain and cooler temperatures, officials say it is ok to fish from sunrise to 2 p.m. on select waters. This includes the Madison and Firehole Rivers and their tributaries, and the Gibbon River downstream from Norris campground.

People can fish on Yellowstone Lake from sunrise to sunset. For more information on fishing closures, refer to regional regulations in the park’s fishing regulations handbook.

Officials say future closures or loosening of restrictions could occur on park waters based on weather conditions. Some park waters this summer have exceeded 68 degrees, which is fatal for trout.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
